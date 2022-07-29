Springfield man indicted for assault

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of leading police on a manhunt through the woods of Springfield earlier this year has been indicted.

Back in April 37-year-old Derek Rice was arrested after police were called to a home on Main Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived, they say Rice ran into the woods with a knife and possibly a gun.

Police found and arrested him several hours later.

The district attorney’s office said in court that police say Rice violently attacked the victim.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal threatening.

