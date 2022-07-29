Skowhegan River Park receives large federal gift

Skowhegan Run of River project moving forward
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s River Park project has received almost $5 million in federal funding for construction.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

The project, also known as “Run of River,” has been in the works for several years.

It aims to enhance whitewater for kayaking, surfing and tubing, as well as add a trail network and easier river access points.

There are also plans to expand businesses, housing, and jobs.

Main Street Skowhegan Executive Director Kristina Cannon told us how she reacted when she heard about the gift.

“When I saw the email come through, believe it or not, I started to cry,” Cannon said. “We’re going to be able to provide more outdoor recreation opportunities right in downtown Skowhegan where people can actually get in our river, and eventually we’re going to build some more trails too. So, it’s really going to be quite the outdoor recreation destination.”

Next steps for the project include more permitting and establishing a final design in the fall with the hope to start construction by next July.

