Sidney man in court Friday in second trial on sexual assault charges against a child

Second trial on sexual assault charges against a child
Second trial on sexual assault charges against a child(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - A Sidney man accused of raping a 4-year-old girl entered an insanity plea in court today ahead of a second trial in a decade-old case.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 32-year-old Eric Bard is facing another trial after his previous conviction was overturned by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In an appeal, it was ruled the judge who presided over the first trial improperly met with the prosecution without a defense attorney present.

Bard was granted a new trial.

He pleaded guilty in August of 2014 and was convicted on 21 counts of sexually abusing a girl he was babysitting and recording it on his cell phone.

His competency will again be reviewed by the court.

The paper says the judge says the new trial will likely be next January.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Acadia National Park
Great Meadow Wetland to undergo $500,000 restoration project
Skowhegan Run of River project moving forward
Skowhegan River Park receives large federal gift
Heating oil prices in Maine continue to rise
Governor Mills seeks federal help to combat rising heating oil prices
Wild Blueberries
U.S. Senate recognizes “National Blueberry Month”