Sidney man in court Friday in second trial on sexual assault charges against a child

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - A Sidney man accused of raping a 4-year-old girl entered an insanity plea in court today ahead of a second trial in a decade-old case.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 32-year-old Eric Bard is facing another trial after his previous conviction was overturned by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In an appeal, it was ruled the judge who presided over the first trial improperly met with the prosecution without a defense attorney present.

Bard was granted a new trial.

He pleaded guilty in August of 2014 and was convicted on 21 counts of sexually abusing a girl he was babysitting and recording it on his cell phone.

His competency will again be reviewed by the court.

The paper says the judge says the new trial will likely be next January.

