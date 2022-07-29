Rockland homes evacuated Thursday night after grenade found

Several Rockland homes evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in the basement of a home there.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Several Rockland homes evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in the basement of a home there.

Rockland Police tell TV5 they blocked off James Street after someone discovered the explosive device just after 6.

Emergency responders evacuated homes near where the grenade was located.

The Maine State Police bomb squad and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office have been contacted and are responding.

Sgt. Scott Redmun of Rockland PD says while nothing is confirmed at this point, they are looking into whether this potentially live device was left behind in the home by a previous resident.

Much of the area surrounding James Street is shut down and officials ask people to avoid it if possible.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

