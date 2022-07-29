Penobscot Theatre Company prepares for $37K of repairs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Theatre Company’s run of 9-5 is coming to a close and when it does there are big behind the scenes moves coming.

A portion of the roof needs to be replaced.

That along with some electrical work will cost around $37,000.

Funds they’ve been able to come up with thanks to some generous donations.

“9-5 closes on Sunday and we start work at I believe the call is 6am on Monday morning, so we will have a very tight turnaround to kind of get get everything clear and we will be actually be losing part of the roof,” explained Artistic Director Jonathan Berry. “So, hopefully we’re keeping our fingers crossed for some good weather and all told we should be back in business in three days if all goes well.”

“Yeah, the the building will be without electricity for three days because they’re going to completely disconnect the building and redo the main electrical conduit that goes into the building,” added Executive Director Jen Shepard.

This leads up to their Stage of the Union event on August 10th that will set the scene for the upcoming slate of shows for the 49th season at the theatre.

It will also give people a chance to provide feedback and give opinions on what they’d like to see in season 50.

