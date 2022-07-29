Maine’s Planned Parenthood branches dealing with increased demand

Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It has been five weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, returning abortion rights to state governments.

As abortion remains legal in Maine, it’s impacting the region’s Planned Parenthood branches.

Planned Parenthood Northern New England serves Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Nicole Clegg tells us they’ve seen 19 patients in the last 35 days from states where abortion has been banned.

She says 14 states have full or partial bans, but that total could rise to 26 - more than half the nation - in the next year.

Their local centers are faced with finding ways to meet the demand.

“We are planning to expand our hours at our health centers in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont as one of the means to meeting that increase in demand,” Clegg said. “Medication abortion and telehealth has been incredibly popular. There’s just so many ways that people can get involved and have gotten involved, and I think that gives me a lot of hope.”

Planned Parenthood Maine has previously called Governor Mills’ Executive Order that bans the state from cooperating with other states’ abortion investigations in Maine an “important first step” while noting “there is still work to be done.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Acadia National Park
Great Meadow Wetland to undergo $500,000 restoration project
Skowhegan Run of River project moving forward
Skowhegan River Park receives large federal gift
Heating oil prices in Maine continue to rise
Governor Mills seeks federal help to combat rising heating oil prices
Wild Blueberries
U.S. Senate recognizes “National Blueberry Month”
Second trial on sexual assault charges against a child
Sidney man in court Friday in second trial on sexual assault charges against a child