Maine’s Planned Parenthood branches dealing with increased demand

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It has been five weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, returning abortion rights to state governments.

As abortion remains legal in Maine, it’s impacting the region’s Planned Parenthood branches.

Planned Parenthood Northern New England serves Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Nicole Clegg tells us they’ve seen 19 patients in the last 35 days from states where abortion has been banned.

She says 14 states have full or partial bans, but that total could rise to 26 - more than half the nation - in the next year.

Their local centers are faced with finding ways to meet the demand.

“We are planning to expand our hours at our health centers in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont as one of the means to meeting that increase in demand,” Clegg said. “Medication abortion and telehealth has been incredibly popular. There’s just so many ways that people can get involved and have gotten involved, and I think that gives me a lot of hope.”

Planned Parenthood Maine has previously called Governor Mills’ Executive Order that bans the state from cooperating with other states’ abortion investigations in Maine an “important first step” while noting “there is still work to be done.”

