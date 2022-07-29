Last July Weekend Will Shine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Happy to report that our timing is quite exquisite weather-wise as we head into the weekend. If you’re a fan of sunshine and warmish temperatures, you will love this weather pattern.

Today has presented sunshine, some sticky dew points with temperatures ranging mostly in the 80s. A somewhat weak cold front is passing through Northern New England, triggering a few scattered showers along with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Behind that departing front, dew points will drop with less sticky conditions expected tonight and tomorrow.

On Saturday, low pressure will track to our south as an upper level disturbance approaches from the west. Neither system will spoil our day, since we will witness plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. However, a few passing showers can’t be ruled-out for the first half of the weekend. Expect high temperatures to range in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday. Sunday will welcome high pressure to our region, so expect an abundant amount of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

High pressure will set-up camp to our south as we head into the new week; the position of that high will create a southwest flow, which means the return of humid air in the Pine Tree State. After Sunday, expect sunny, sticky days, warm temperatures and highs ranging into the 80s.

Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine Saturday morning. At the same time, an upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state. Between these two systems, we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers during the morning into the early afternoon hours Saturday. Skies will clear out as we head through the afternoon with the area low pressure and upper level disturbance moving off to our east. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday looks good as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid-80s for most spots. Humidity returns early next week as high pressure slides to our east. Plan on a very warm, if not hot, day Monday and a humid day as well. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 80s to near 90° and will feel hotter with the humidity factored in.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers possible after midnight. Lows between 56°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: A few scattered showers possible during the morning then partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Wind will become west/northwest 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and more humid. Highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

