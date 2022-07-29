Juvenile male hospitalized after Winterport stabbing Thursday night

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - A juvenile male hospitalized after he was stabbed Thursday evening in Winterport.

Maine State Police tell TV5 that just after 8:30 they, along with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

We’ll bring you more information on the situation as it comes in.

