Juvenile male hospitalized after Winterport stabbing Thursday night
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - A juvenile male hospitalized after he was stabbed Thursday evening in Winterport.
Maine State Police tell TV5 that just after 8:30 they, along with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
We’ll bring you more information on the situation as it comes in.
