Husband and wife duo of UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey coaches resign

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The head coach of University of Maine Women’s Ice Hockey has resigned.

TV5 has confirmed that Richard Reichenbach and his wife Sara, who served as an assistant coach, are no longer with the program.

There is not much information available at this time.

We expect a release from the school later today.

Reichenbach started coaching in the 2010-11 season at UMaine.

He served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Black Bears before taking over as co-head coach during the 2013-14 season.

