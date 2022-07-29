Great Meadow Wetland to undergo $500,000 restoration project

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is getting $500,000 to help restore the Great Meadow Wetland.

This comes from a bipartisan Infrastructure law that makes a $1.4 billion down payment for the conservation and stewardship of America’s public lands.

“This project in restoring the wetlands here at Great Meadow is actually going to make improvements to trail conditions. We will have trails that don’t get washed out as often, be able to restore those trails and ultimately have a more natural condition for visitors to enjoy,” said Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider

On hand to speak about the project was National Park Service Director Charles Sams III.

“Having Director Sams here as the leader of the whole national park system, learning about what we’re doing here locally, I think will only help in terms of networking with other park units and wildlife refuges and so on throughout the whole country,” said Friends of Acadia Conservation Director Stephanie Clement.

Sams spoke about the project and how Maine is providing a leadership role nationwide.

“The project will be here, the lessons learned by how we’re doing this Meadow will affect across our national park system so that we start aggregating that data, doing best management practices, and being able to share those best management practices so nobody’s starting from square one,” Sams said.

Park officials say this project will lead to better outdoor spaces and habitats for people and wildlife for generations to come.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.