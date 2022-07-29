Governor Mills seeks federal help to combat rising heating oil prices

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As Mainers continue to experience sky-high prices for home heating oil ahead of the winter months, Governor Janet Mills has reached out to the federal government for help.

Mills sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Energy Friday asking for additional funding and to expand eligibility for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Mills says the average price of home heating oil in Maine, the state most dependent on it, remains around $5 per gallon after peaking at $6 per gallon earlier this year, the highest recorded prices in 15 years.

Maine is slated to receive almost $39 million in funding this year.

Mills says that will only provide one-half tank of heating fuel per Maine household.

Last year, the state received an additional $55 million from the American Rescue Plan that allowed for one-and-a-half tanks per household.

