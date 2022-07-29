Free Back to School backpack giveaways this weekend

An annual back to school event not to be missed returns this weekend.
An annual back to school event not to be missed returns this weekend.(MGN Online)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual back to school event not to be missed returns this weekend.

Wireless Zone in Bangor is hosting its 6th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

On Sunday, from 1-4pm, every kid that shows up goes home with a backpack filled with school supplies, for free.

“Especially in this time of need, it’s so important just to give a little boost to kids who are going back to school,” said Marketing Manager Becky MacManus. “The backpacks have lots of school supplies in them, so it’s kind of like a little encouragement and some fun, and hopefully, it will help some families get back to school affordably.”

The events are going on in Bangor, Newport, Ellsworth, Skowhegan, and Presque Isle.

All you have to do is show up on Sunday.

