“Big Dog 100″ returns to Speedway 95

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A special race to honor a special driver returns to Speedway 95 in Hermon Saturday.

The second annual “Big Dog 100″ takes place night Saturday, honoring Mike “Big Dog” Lynch. Lynch was was a driver- and a fixture- in car racing for the better part of three decades, from Hermon to Unity to Wiscassett, and all over New England.

Last year’s inaugural Big Dog100 race had eighty cars, and was one of Speedway 95′s biggest and best events, and there’s still plenty of room at the starting line if you’re looking to do a little racing Saturday.

“It was different.,” said race organizer Jason Trundy. “Everyone said it was different. There was just something about that night, everyone said it was special. I hope to match it at least. Get your mom’s car out, take the windows out and your head lights out. Weld the doors up and put a window net in and a set of belts and go racing.”

To pre-register, go to myracepass.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.