Aroostook County woman indicted on charges involving the death of her infant son

Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her infant son.

According to the Maine Attorney General’s Office, 28-year-old Mariah Dobbins was indicted by a grand jury on July 14th.

Court documents say Dobbins allegedly caused the death of one-year-old Jaden Raymond “recklessly or with criminal negligence” on March 19th in Aroostook County.

The documents state Raymond was a “family or household member” of Dobbins.

Raymond’s obituary states he was Dobbins’ son.

No other information including cause of death is being released at this time.

