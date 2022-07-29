324 newly recorded cases of COVID, 2 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to latest data released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are down slightly.

The Maine CDC says 118 people are in the hospital with the virus. That’s down seven from Wednesday.

13 people are in critical care.

And there is currently no one on a ventilator.

There are also 324 new cases of covid being reported, Two residents of franklin county died with the virus according to the Maine CDC.

