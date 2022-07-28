Warm & Turning More Humid Today, Late Day Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. A cold front will approach from the Great Lakes Region during the day. Southerly flow ahead of the approaching front will usher more humid air into the state as the day progresses. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Humidity levels will be comfortable to start the day with dew points in the 50s but dew points are expected to climb into the 60s to near 70° during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for inland areas and stay in the 70s to near 80° along the coast due to the onshore breeze. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening mainly over western parts of the state. Based on the timing of the showers and thunderstorms, severe weather is not expected however any showers and thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rainfall. The cold front will cross the state during the night tonight giving all locations a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The showers and thunderstorms will push off to our east after midnight as the cold front clears the state. Lows will drop back to the low to mid-60s for overnight lows.

Our Friday will be a warm and humid day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s and dew points will be in the 60s to near 70°. A second cold front is forecast to cross the state during the day, giving us a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. It looks like the shower/t’storm activity will be hit and miss so some spots may see a shower or thunderstorm and some spots won’t see anything. So if you have outdoor plans Friday, I wouldn’t cancel your plans but keep in mind that you may need to dodge a few showers and/or thunderstorms at any point throughout the day. Drier, more comfortable air will return for the weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday looks good too with sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the 80s for most spots. Humidity returns early next week. Plan on a very warm, if not hot, day Monday and a humid day as well. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 80s to near 90° and will feel hotter with the humidity factored in.

Today: Increasing clouds, warm and becoming humid. Late afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly over western parts of the state. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows between 60°-68°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 79°-86°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and more humid. Highs mainly in the 80s.

