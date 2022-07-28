Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have been coordinating in the effort.

Officials say the duo has been bringing fentanyl and other drugs from out of state and selling them out of area hotels.

Authorities say they executed a search warrant Wednesday night at a Bangor hotel where the pair was staying and found 670 grams of fentanyl, 110 grams of cocaine and $14,000 in suspect drug proceeds.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $75,000.

They both face multiple trafficking charges.

Camillo is also charged with selling drugs to a person who overdosed.

Additional charges are expected.

