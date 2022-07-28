Treat yourself! It’s ‘Miracle Treat Day’ at Dairy Queen

For every Dairy Queen blizzard treat sold Thursday, $1 or more will be donated to benefit kids treated by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Still thinking about what to cook for dinner - or maybe you’re thinking dessert?

How about heading to your local Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day?

For every Blizzard Treat sold Thursday, $1 or more will be donated to benefit kids treated by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

We stopped by the Dairy Queen on Broadway in Bangor Thursday afternoon as they were preparing small and large orders.

One local business stepped up and purchased sixteen blizzards!

“We always like to say that pennies, nickels, dimes, and dollars go a long way, especially when you add them up. For us when you add them up it means a new ambulance. It means equipment for kids that are in the hospital. It means toys and games and other fun distractions for kids that are spending time in the hospital. Really those dollars are miracles for kids,” said Kelly Pearson, director of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ program.

Dairy Queen locations in Maine close at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Be sure to post a picture of your blizzard using the #MiracleTreatDay hashtag.

