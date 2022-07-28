Showers & Storms With Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will begin to move into western New England late this afternoon. Ahead of the front will be showers & storms that will move into western Maine after about 4 pm. Storms will hold off over parts of central and eastern Maine until after sunset.

Storms & heavy rain will arrive in western Maine by early evening and will quickly move east into the night. Storms should clear the state after midnight. (WABI)

Due to the late arrival time of the storms, severe weather is not expected but some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Looks like an either a feast or famine situation where some locations could see inches of rain while others see very little. An isolated severe threat does exist for areas mostly south & west of Lewiston and will last through 8 PM. Heavy rain and strong winds will be the major concerns. Based on recent computer model trends, it does appear the storms could break into two different sections. One staying north & west of I-95 and the other moving along the coast. This would trend communities along the Interstate including Bangor drier. Storms should clear to our east after midnight and the rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies, some patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Still warm & humid for Friday. A secondary cold front will cross the state and along the front, a few pop-up showers & storms will be possible by midday. These showers & storms should be nothing to be concerned about. Any outdoors plans should be fine, you just might have to dodge a few raindrops. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with dew points in the morning close to 70°. Once the cold front moves to the east, drier air will move into the region and dew points will be dropping through the afternoon and early evening hours.

High pressure will build into the region Saturday and Sunday and will keep us dry with mostly sunny skies. For most locations over the weekend, temperatures will reach the 80s with interior spots getting very close to 90°. Dew points will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s (still considered comfortable.

As the high moves to our east by early next week, winds will shift out of the SSW and will help to advect in additional heat & humidity. The chance for showers & storms will be possible Tuesday & Wednesday.

Long term forecast is calling for temperatures to heat up through the first week or two of August. It looks like a dome of high pressure will build across much of the Lower 48 helping to give highs a boost. Above seasonable highs and below seasonable precipitation should be expected.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Heavy rain possible. Areas of patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A humid start to the day but as a cold front moves through, the humidity will drop. A few showers & storms will be possible along the front. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & the humidity breaks. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies & low humidity. Highs in the 80s with some inland areas close to 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the humidity will increase slightly. Highs in the 80s with some inland locations nearing 90°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.