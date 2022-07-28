Senators seek help for seniors struggling with opioid use

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators from Maine and Maryland have proposed legislation they say would support older residents who are addicted to opioids.

Senator Susan Collins and Democratic Senator Ben Cardin say they’ve introduced a bill to address challenges that Medicare beneficiaries face when seeking treatment for addiction.

Collins says the toll of the opioid epidemic on older adults is an underappreciated aspect of the crisis.

She says more than 10-percent of drug overdose deaths in Maine were among residents age 60 and older last year.

