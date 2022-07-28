Ronald McDonald House to hold benefit yard sale

Ronald McDonald House in Bangor
Ronald McDonald House in Bangor
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Ronald McDonald House in Bangor is holding a yard sale this weekend to help raise money for renovations to their guest rooms.

Their mission is to provide a free and comforting place for families to stay while their children are getting medical care in the greater Bangor area.

They want to upgrade their rooms to make things as cozy and convenient as possible.

All the proceeds from the yard sale with go right back into the building.

“A little bit of, things for everyone, so we’ve got some houseware products and kitchenware, we have mini fridges, furniture, outdoor things, everything, really,” said Lauren Denbacher, Community Engagement Manager. RMHC.

The yard sale is this Saturday at their location on State Street in Bangor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will accept cash, credit or debit and Venmo.

You can also donate online and find out how to volunteer with them, too.

