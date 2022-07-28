Advertisement

Queen City Riverdogs win State Legion Championship over Bessey Motors

QC comes back to beat Bessey Motors, 5-3 and 4-1, to claim title
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Queen City Riverdogs would not be denied on their way to a State Legion Championship.

The Riverdogs came into Championship Wednesday needing two wins in the double-elimination format against Bessey Motors, while their opponents came into the day undefeated in the tournament. Bessey needed just one win to become champions, but Queen City rose to the occasion to secure the title with 5-3 and 4-1 wins.

Queen City moves onto the Northeast Regional Senior Tournament in Shrewsbury, Mass. Aug. 3-7.

