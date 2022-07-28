Queen City Riverdogs win State Legion Championship over Bessey Motors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Queen City Riverdogs would not be denied on their way to a State Legion Championship.

QC comes back to beat Bessey Motors, 5-3 and 4-1, to claim title (WABI)

The Riverdogs came into Championship Wednesday needing two wins in the double-elimination format against Bessey Motors, while their opponents came into the day undefeated in the tournament. Bessey needed just one win to become champions, but Queen City rose to the occasion to secure the title with 5-3 and 4-1 wins.

Queen City moves onto the Northeast Regional Senior Tournament in Shrewsbury, Mass. Aug. 3-7.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.