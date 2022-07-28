New school in Sullivan won’t be ready for start of school

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Students will not be able to start the school year in the new school in Sumner.

Superintendent Michael Eastman sent a letter to his district saying they aren’t able to start school at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus because the water sprinkler system isn’t working properly.

Eastman says in the letter this is ‘despite the diligent efforts of many individuals involved in the project.’

He says they may not be able to move in for months because that’s how long it may take to fix.

He says the system that is in place will not function appropriately to provide the necessary protections for staff and students.

Eastman is hoping for an update in the next week or so and says school will start on September 6th.

The new campus will serve as both a middle school and a high school for students from the nine towns that make up the RSU 24.

