Maine Forest Service fighting wildfire near Greenville

BRASSUA TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest Service fighting a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon.

Video taken by a forest ranger from a helicopter showing the efforts to put out the fire that off Demo Road in Brassua Township.

Officials say the blaze is only in the woods at this time and no structures are threatened.

No word on what started it.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.