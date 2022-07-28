Maine Forest Service fighting wildfire near Greenville

The Maine Forest Service fighting a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon.
The Maine Forest Service fighting a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon.(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASSUA TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest Service fighting a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon.

Video taken by a forest ranger from a helicopter showing the efforts to put out the fire that off Demo Road in Brassua Township.

Officials say the blaze is only in the woods at this time and no structures are threatened.

No word on what started it.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

A Carrol Plantation woman has been indicted after authorities say she intentionally set a house...
Carrol Plantation woman indicted for arson
Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law...
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
Former UMaine President passes away
Former UMaine President passes away
Opioids Crisis
Senators seek help for seniors struggling with opioid use