Glenburn Recreation Dept. hosts lakeside barbecue

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The Glenburn Rec Department hosted a party for the whole family Wednesday night.

Folks gathered for a lakeside barbecue filled with music, food and plenty of ice cream.

It’s all put on by the Glenburn Rec Department to benefit their program.

Anyone was welcome to join the fun and park at the landing without a permit.

“We’re always trying to find ways to do different community events, get people outside, get them recreating, because recreating is what helps keep your mental state of mind right now,” said Director of Glenburn Parks and Rec Carey Besse.

You can stay up to date on all things Glenburn Parks and Rec by heading to their Facebook page.

