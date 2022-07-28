Four men indicted for April shooting at Bangor nightclub

Half Acre nightclub shooting
Half Acre nightclub shooting(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -All four men charged in connection with a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor back in April have been indicted.

32-year-old Horane Lawrence is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon.

Lawrence was released from custody after posting 200 cash bail.

36-year-old Andrae Dixon of Bangor is charged with felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and felony aggravated criminal mischief.

Dixon is accused of firing several shots into an occupied vehicle during the April altercation on April 24th when one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

33-year-old Edward Evans is charged with elevated aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

His brother, 28-year-old Eimel Evans, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

They each face one charge of assault.

