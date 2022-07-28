Former UMaine President passes away

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former University of Maine President Robert Kennedy has passed away.

According to UMaine, Kennedy died last week in his home state of Minnesota.

He served the UMaine community for more than 11 years, including serving as president from 2005 to 2011.

Kennedy is survived by his wife and four kids.

According to his obituary he was 75 years old.

