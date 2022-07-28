Former UMaine President passes away

Former UMaine President passes away
Former UMaine President passes away(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former University of Maine President Robert Kennedy has passed away.

According to UMaine, Kennedy died last week in his home state of Minnesota.

He served the UMaine community for more than 11 years, including serving as president from 2005 to 2011.

Kennedy is survived by his wife and four kids.

According to his obituary he was 75 years old.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

A Carrol Plantation woman has been indicted after authorities say she intentionally set a house...
Carrol Plantation woman indicted for arson
Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law...
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
The Maine Forest Service fighting a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon.
Maine Forest Service fighting wildfire near Greenville
Opioids Crisis
Senators seek help for seniors struggling with opioid use