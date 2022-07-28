Eight Year Old from Waterville receives new bike after someone stole his birthday gift

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - ”I was having him get picked up with his PHP and she comes every morning.”

That was when Noelle Hoffman noticed that her son’s bike was gone from the driveway.

“You know, it’s wrong! Why you take a little boy’s bike? He didn’t have a birthday party. That was his gift,” Hoffman, Noah’s Mother said.

Due to financial hardships, she was not able to give her son, who turned eight the night before, a birthday party.

“He’s been with me through a lot, we were homeless together, we fled the severe domestic violence to the point where I was broken, went to the hospital with me.” Hoffman said, “He’s strong. He fights bullies on a daily basis because he is on the spectrum. So, he has to fight for his place.”

Hoffman who also runs a pay it forward group on social media thought it was important to warn people since her neighbor recently experienced theft as well.

“I made the post and within an hour she was responding,” she said.

Kaylee Anderson and her boyfriend were on their way to Walmart to buy birthday presents for her daughter.

“I read the posts on Facebook and then I just felt bad and sad for the family,” Anderson said.

With donated funds from her boyfriend’s company called Mainely Perfection Improvements, Noah had a brand new bike with a few hours.

“I know that if it happened to my daughter and she was devastated like that? definitely that broke my heart,” Anderson said, “It broke my heart just seeing this but definitely his smile was like the only thing that was needed.”

These kind acts gives Hoffman hope.

“It was incredible how so many people either offered a new bike or to his birthday, it was just like, wow.” Hoffman said.

Especially from a young couple expecting.

“Your struggling yourself, and to see such a young person give back to my son when you are hurting yourself, it restores my faith in humanity and I just say, ‘Thank you, Kaylee. Thank you,” Hoffman concluded.

