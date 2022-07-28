Carrol Plantation woman indicted for arson

CARROL PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A Carrol Plantation woman has been indicted after authorities say she intentionally set a house in that town on fire.

45-year-old Kelli Giles is facing with arson and criminal mischief charges after the April incident.

The Assistant District Attorney says there could be a mental health issue with Giles.

She allegedly burned out the LED indicators on appliances the day before the fire under the belief she was being watched.

