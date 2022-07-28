Carrol Plantation woman indicted for arson

A Carrol Plantation woman has been indicted after authorities say she intentionally set a house...
A Carrol Plantation woman has been indicted after authorities say she intentionally set a house in that town on fire.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROL PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A Carrol Plantation woman has been indicted after authorities say she intentionally set a house in that town on fire.

45-year-old Kelli Giles is facing with arson and criminal mischief charges after the April incident.

The Assistant District Attorney says there could be a mental health issue with Giles.

She allegedly burned out the LED indicators on appliances the day before the fire under the belief she was being watched.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law...
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
The Maine Forest Service fighting a wildfire near Greenville Thursday afternoon.
Maine Forest Service fighting wildfire near Greenville
Former UMaine President passes away
Former UMaine President passes away
Opioids Crisis
Senators seek help for seniors struggling with opioid use