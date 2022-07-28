Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury.

28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors are considering fentanyl as the dangerous weapon in this case.

Authorities say in May -- Shepard left about a gram of fentanyl powder in an area where her daughter was able to find it and consume it.

They say the child became unconscious and Shepard gave her Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The judge set bail at $500 and no contact with the two year old except as authorized by DHHS.

