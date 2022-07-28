244 newly recorded cases of COVID in Maine

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up slightly.

The Maine CDC says 125 people are in the hospital with the virus. that’s up 6 from Tuesday.

16 people are in critical care.

There is currently no one on a ventilator.

There are also 244 new cases of coronavirus being reported, according to the Maine CDC.

