244 newly recorded cases of COVID in Maine
275,482 total coronavirus cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up slightly.
The Maine CDC says 125 people are in the hospital with the virus. that’s up 6 from Tuesday.
16 people are in critical care.
There is currently no one on a ventilator.
There are also 244 new cases of coronavirus being reported, according to the Maine CDC.
