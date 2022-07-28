Advertisement

244 newly recorded cases of COVID in Maine

275,482 total coronavirus cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up slightly.

The Maine CDC says 125 people are in the hospital with the virus. that’s up 6 from Tuesday.

16 people are in critical care.

There is currently no one on a ventilator.

There are also 244 new cases of coronavirus being reported, according to the Maine CDC.

