Advertisement

2 pedestrians hospitalized following crash in Augusta

Police say the crash between two cars and two pedestrians happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Western Ave and Crossing Way.
(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two pedestrians are in the hospital following a crash in Augusta Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash between two cars and two pedestrians happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Western Ave and Crossing Way.

We’re told both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital then transported to Portland.

One was transported by Life Flight.

Their conditions are unknown at this point.

Officials say the drivers were not injured

The road is back open at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

Lakeside party in Glenburn
Glenburn Recreation Dept. hosts lakeside barbecue
Truck driver whose wheel caused 2019 death of state trooper to take responsibility
Millinocket Middle School
Superintendent of Millinocket schools resigns
Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash