2 pedestrians hospitalized following crash in Augusta

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two pedestrians are in the hospital following a crash in Augusta Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash between two cars and two pedestrians happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Western Ave and Crossing Way.

We’re told both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital then transported to Portland.

One was transported by Life Flight.

Their conditions are unknown at this point.

Officials say the drivers were not injured

The road is back open at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

