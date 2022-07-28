2 juveniles arrested after altercation with Rockland Police

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two juveniles are facing charges after getting into an altercation with police in Rockland this morning.

Around 2 a.m., Rockland police say they got a call from a juvenile who reported they were armed with several firearms and wanted a confrontation with police.

We’re told the juvenile was reportedly waiting for officers in the parking lot of the Rockland Police Department.

Police say when they got there multiple other juveniles were also there.

Officials say an altercation ensued, with the juvenile who called. We’re told that juvenile was subdued using a Taser.

Two juveniles were taken into custody without serious injury and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

One juvenile was charged with terrorizing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

The other was charged with disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

