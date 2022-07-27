Advertisement

Truck driver whose wheel caused 2019 death of state trooper to take responsibility

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy says there is a plea agreement in place that calls for Willett to pay a fine and have his license suspended.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Patten man will admit responsibility in the death of a State Police detective who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy tells TV5 that 55-year-old Scott Willett is charged with causing the death of a person while committing a traffic infraction, five counts of trucking rule violations, and two counts of operating a defective vehicle.

Thirty one-year-old Detective Ben Campbell of Millinocket was driving to Augusta when he stopped on the interstate in Hampden to help someone stranded in a snowstorm in April of 2019.

He was struck and killed by a tire that flew off the trailer of a logging truck driven by Willett.

Almy says there is a plea agreement in place that calls for Willett to pay a fine and have his license suspended.

Willett is due in court next month.

Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

