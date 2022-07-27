Truck driver whose wheel caused 2019 death of state trooper to take responsibility

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Patten man will admit responsibility in the death of a State Police detective who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy tells TV5 that 55-year-old Scott Willett is charged with causing the death of a person while committing a traffic infraction, five counts of trucking rule violations, and two counts of operating a defective vehicle.

Thirty one-year-old Detective Ben Campbell of Millinocket was driving to Augusta when he stopped on the interstate in Hampden to help someone stranded in a snowstorm in April of 2019.

He was struck and killed by a tire that flew off the trailer of a logging truck driven by Willett.

Almy says there is a plea agreement in place that calls for Willett to pay a fine and have his license suspended.

Willett is due in court next month.

