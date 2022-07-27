Advertisement

Theft of smoker can’t stop Bangor Food Truck from opening

New food truck opens after smoker was stolen.
New food truck opens after smoker was stolen.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A milestone occasion was marked at Six Miles Falls in Bangor late Wednesday morning.

A delicious one at that.

It was opening day for The Scotch Bonnet.

The food truck offers Caribbean cuisine.

TV5 has been telling you about the Scotch Bonnet for awhile now.

As they were leading up to their opening, someone stole their smoker.

Seeing the news coverage, a man with a catering business in Ellsworth offered them his.

Add in having to get the property rezoned and a few other obstacles, the owner tells us - today feels good.

“To get to here was super exciting to see that it’s just been continuous people. I just set up the Google voice phone number, just put it online, already had people calling to place orders through that. So, I guess people are just as excited as I am, so I can’t even put a level to how excited I am right now. I’m just super happy that I’m opening,” said Bethany Gregory, owner.

They are open Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., or until they sell out.

In the weeks ahead, there is a plan to open a second food truck.

The process of gutting the former Six Mile Falls store is already underway.

That will be home to their catering business.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

Raymond Lester
Man charged with murder in Acadia National Park hit-and-run makes first court appearance
Humidity Returns Thursday
College of the Atlantic Summer Institute
College of the Atlantic Summer Institute in its 6th year
Finn’s Irish Pub
Finn’s Irish Pub on Ellsworth closing
FILE - Monkeypox
Dr. Shah on monkeypox in Maine