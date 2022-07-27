Theft of smoker can’t stop Bangor Food Truck from opening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A milestone occasion was marked at Six Miles Falls in Bangor late Wednesday morning.

A delicious one at that.

It was opening day for The Scotch Bonnet.

The food truck offers Caribbean cuisine.

TV5 has been telling you about the Scotch Bonnet for awhile now.

As they were leading up to their opening, someone stole their smoker.

Seeing the news coverage, a man with a catering business in Ellsworth offered them his.

Add in having to get the property rezoned and a few other obstacles, the owner tells us - today feels good.

“To get to here was super exciting to see that it’s just been continuous people. I just set up the Google voice phone number, just put it online, already had people calling to place orders through that. So, I guess people are just as excited as I am, so I can’t even put a level to how excited I am right now. I’m just super happy that I’m opening,” said Bethany Gregory, owner.

They are open Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., or until they sell out.

In the weeks ahead, there is a plan to open a second food truck.

The process of gutting the former Six Mile Falls store is already underway.

That will be home to their catering business.

