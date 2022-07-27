Advertisement

Supporters gather to encourage ending sales of flavored tobacco products in Bangor

Supporters of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Bangor gathered Wednesday.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Supporters of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Bangor gathered on Wednesday to encourage city councilors to support a ban.

They delivered over 300 signatures from Bangor residents asking councilors to reenact the city ordnance to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

After voting to end sales, the city council voted in May to repeal the ordinance after learning the city did not properly notify affected businesses.

A new ordinance was presented this week and is expected to be discussed at the Government Operations Meeting next week.

Among the supporters Wednesday was high schooler Sophia Ward.

She says she sees how these products are directly impacting her peers.

”Vaping has taken away certain aspects of growing up or you can say like the high school experience from kids because it’s caused them to be depressed and just worried about it at all times when they could be out, spending the night with their friends, going out to dinner or going to a sporting game or doing homework, passing their tests, and it’s taking that part of their life away,” said Ward, John Bapst Memorial High School sophomore.

“The data is alarming. One in four Maine high school students use tobacco products, and the main product use is flavored E-cigarettes. Eight in 10 Maine high school students say flavors are why they use E-cigarettes, so we need to end this policy to prevent a lifetime of addiction to these harmful and deadly products,” said Lance Boucher, American Lung Association.

Portland and Brunswick voted to end the sale of flavored tobacco products earlier this year.

The city council is expected to hold a final vote on the matter next month.

