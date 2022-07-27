Advertisement

Summer travel in full swing at Bangor International Airport

Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re traveling any time soon, Bangor International Airport wants to help you out.

Officials there say with summer in full swing and air travel on the rise, travelers flying out of Bangor can do a few things to help ensure their experience is a good one.

First, download the BIA app.

That way you can check on flights and times.

Here are a couple more useful tips, including getting to the airport early enough before your flight.

“You certainly want to allow yourself the two-hour time frame that will ensure that you’re making it through at the ticket counter, checking your bags through, along with plenty of time with the longer lines at the TSA checkpoint. A strong recommendation is to ensure that you are bringing in your carry on extra items including one or two days of clothing, extra toiletries, accessories, just enough that’s going to make sure that you have what you need on the layover,” said Evan Thomas, assistant airport director.

You can also get up to date information, notifications, and arrival and departure times at flybangor.com.

