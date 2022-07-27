Advertisement

Sen. King applauds Senate’s passing of CHIPS bill

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is applauding his colleagues in the Senate for their work in passing what’s known as the CHIPS bill.

Microchip
Microchip(Three Square Market)

The bipartisan bill invests billions of dollars into the technology and semiconductor industry across the U.S. and here in Maine.

King says these semiconductors are at the base of everything we consume in our economy from cars to smart phones.

He adds this legislation is stone cold national security as it helps lessen our dependency on other countries.

”To bring these facilities back to this country, to expand our capacity to get back into the advanced chip manufacturing is just incredibly important to maintain both our economy and national security because these chips are part of every weapon system you can imagine,” said King.

King says this will greatly benefit Mainers by creating more jobs and investing in infrastructure that already exists at places like Bath Iron Works and Texas Instruments in Southern Maine.

He expects the U.S. to start seeing the impacts of this bill in a year to 18 months.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Body of missing Maine boater recovered from pond identified
Supporters of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Bangor gathered Wednesday.
Supporters gather to encourage ending sales of flavored tobacco products in Bangor
Raymond Lester
Man charged with murder in Acadia National Park hit-and-run makes first court appearance
Humidity Returns Thursday