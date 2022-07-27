Sen. King applauds Senate’s passing of CHIPS bill

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is applauding his colleagues in the Senate for their work in passing what’s known as the CHIPS bill.

Microchip (Three Square Market)

The bipartisan bill invests billions of dollars into the technology and semiconductor industry across the U.S. and here in Maine.

King says these semiconductors are at the base of everything we consume in our economy from cars to smart phones.

He adds this legislation is stone cold national security as it helps lessen our dependency on other countries.

”To bring these facilities back to this country, to expand our capacity to get back into the advanced chip manufacturing is just incredibly important to maintain both our economy and national security because these chips are part of every weapon system you can imagine,” said King.

King says this will greatly benefit Mainers by creating more jobs and investing in infrastructure that already exists at places like Bath Iron Works and Texas Instruments in Southern Maine.

He expects the U.S. to start seeing the impacts of this bill in a year to 18 months.

