Quirk Auto Group planning Operation Reboot Outdoors golf scramble

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Quirk Auto Group is gearing up for a golf scramble fully benefitting Operation Reboot Outdoors out of Byron.

The veteran-run nonprofit provides hunting and fishing trips along with other outdoor activities to service members.

Hermon Meadow will be the site on Sun. Sept. 11. for an 8:15 a.m. start.

Brian McGinley is pleased with how the event is coming together in its first go-round.

“The Bangor community has really stepped it up. We’ve got a ton of donations from local businesses and restaurants. They’ve donated anything from gift cards to small items. We’re going to have some bigger items too. We’re still working on that. We’re going to have a fun day,” said McGinley, event organizer.

The event costs $65 per person or $260 per scramble team, and the registration deadline is Wed. Sept. 7.

Call or text McGinley at 974-6259 to enter. The tournament will have a maximum of 36 teams, and spots are filling up.

Watch for the hole-in-one contest to win a new car.

