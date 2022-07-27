Advertisement

Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash

Officials say a car heading east on route 221 struck a pedestrian who stepped onto the road.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Hudson Wednesday evening.

The man was taken by life flight to northern light hospital in serious condition.

We’re told no names or further details will be provided at this time.

