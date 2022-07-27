Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Hudson Wednesday evening.

Officials say a car heading east on route 221 struck a pedestrian who stepped onto the road.

The man was taken by life flight to northern light hospital in serious condition.

We’re told no names or further details will be provided at this time.

