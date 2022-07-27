Mills looking into amendment to protect abortion rights

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says her administration is reviewing whether the right to an abortion is already enshrined in the Maine Constitution, or if an amendment is warranted.

Mills said it’s possible that the Maine Constitution has protections that the U.S. Constitution does not.

Mills made the comment after receiving the endorsement of Planned Parenthood’s political action committee on Tuesday.

Mill’s challenger, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, attended anti-abortion rallies as governor, but has sought to avoid the issue in his campaign.

He said the issue is a matter for the Legislature.

