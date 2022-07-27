Superintendent of Millinocket schools resigns

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The superintendent of Millinocket schools resigned Wednesday morning following an ongoing dispute with town officials.

The Bangor Daily News reports Dr. Joshua McNaughton said he’s taken a new position and will step down August 5th.

He cited a long commute and desire to work close to home as his reasoning.

The paper reports town officials accused McNaughton last fall of violating state law by withholding access to bank accounts containing over 600-thousand dollars in scholarship and fundraising money.

Those accounts are now under the treasurer’s control.

The school board has contacted the Maine School Management Association about starting a new search for superintendent.

