Advertisement

Superintendent of Millinocket schools resigns

He cited a long commute and desire to work close to home as his reasoning.
Millinocket Middle School
Millinocket Middle School
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The superintendent of Millinocket schools resigned Wednesday morning following an ongoing dispute with town officials.

The Bangor Daily News reports Dr. Joshua McNaughton said he’s taken a new position and will step down August 5th.

He cited a long commute and desire to work close to home as his reasoning.

The paper reports town officials accused McNaughton last fall of violating state law by withholding access to bank accounts containing over 600-thousand dollars in scholarship and fundraising money.

Those accounts are now under the treasurer’s control.

The school board has contacted the Maine School Management Association about starting a new search for superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

Truck driver whose wheel caused 2019 death of state trooper to take responsibility
Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash
Union Fair
Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry Festival is underway earlier than usual
Peter DiBiaso
Escaped inmate from NH jail taken in to custody in NY