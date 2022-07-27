Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights
James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a...
James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene help people...
US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine