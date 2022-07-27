Advertisement

Man charged with murder in hit-and-run at Acadia National Park brought back to Maine

Raymond Lester
Raymond Lester(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of murdering a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Acadia has been brought back to Maine.

Raymond Lester, 35, faces a murder charge in the death of Nicole Mokeme.

According to authorities, Mokeme was hit and killed at Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center at the end of June.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Lester was arrested last week while in Cancun, Mexico.

Officials say he was taken into custody without incident. Lester was also charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution according to court documents that were unsealed in federal court in Portland on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Hancock County Jail. An initial appearance is set for later today.

