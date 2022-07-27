Man charged with murder in Acadia National Park hit-and-run makes first court appearance

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Acadia National Park last month made his first court appearance in a Hancock County courtroom on Wednesday.

Raymond Lester, 35, is charged with murder in the death of Nicole Mokeme.

According to authorities, Lester was driving the SUV that struck and killed Mokeme on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

Authorities began a search for a Lester, and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him last week in Cancun, Mexico.

He was not required to enter a plea during the hearing on Wednesday.

Lester will be appointed two attorneys, one in Hancock County and one in Cumberland County, since there are witnesses in both locations.

A federal charge of flight to avoid prosecution has been dismissed now that Lester is in state custody.

Lester will have a bail hearing at a later date.

