Advertisement

Man charged with murder in Acadia National Park hit-and-run makes first court appearance

Raymond Lester
Raymond Lester(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Acadia National Park last month made his first court appearance in a Hancock County courtroom on Wednesday.

Raymond Lester, 35, is charged with murder in the death of Nicole Mokeme.

According to authorities, Lester was driving the SUV that struck and killed Mokeme on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

Authorities began a search for a Lester, and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him last week in Cancun, Mexico.

He was not required to enter a plea during the hearing on Wednesday.

Lester will be appointed two attorneys, one in Hancock County and one in Cumberland County, since there are witnesses in both locations.

A federal charge of flight to avoid prosecution has been dismissed now that Lester is in state custody.

Lester will have a bail hearing at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
WABI Poll
Poll results
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Body of missing Maine boater recovered from pond identified
Microchip
Sen. King applauds Senate’s passing of CHIPS bill
Supporters of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Bangor gathered Wednesday.
Supporters gather to encourage ending sales of flavored tobacco products in Bangor
Humidity Returns Thursday