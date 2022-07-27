Maine Mariners name Terrence Wallin head coach

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Mariners announced that Terrence Wallin will be the team’s new head coach.

The 30-year-old Wallin is a former player with the Mariners and was an assistant coach last year with the team.

Wallen has been with the organization since it joined the ECHL in 2018 and is excited for the new opportunity.

”I can’t stress enough how exciting this is that I coach a team that I played for and was an assistant with. I have gotten to know the fans. I have gotten to know the facilities. I know our front office staff. I have always prided myself on being a student of the game and a leader in the locker room, so I hope to bring that forward with me as the head coach,” said Wallin.

