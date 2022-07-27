Maine Junior Golf Championship Recap

ARUNDEL, Maine (WABI) - Dutch Elm Golf Club hosted the two-day Maine Junior Golf Championship.

Two-day tournament highlighted by six flights (WABI)

Champions across all flights include Eli Spaulding, Mick Madden, Ryan Farnsworth, Ruby and Jade Haylock, Drew Mertzel, and Sam Sirois.

Maine Golf’s next stop this summer is the Mixed Championship on Sunday at Fairlawn Golf Course in Poland.

