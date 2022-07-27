Advertisement

Maine Junior Golf Championship Recap

Two-day tournament highlighted by six flights
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARUNDEL, Maine (WABI) - Dutch Elm Golf Club hosted the two-day Maine Junior Golf Championship.

Champions across all flights include Eli Spaulding, Mick Madden, Ryan Farnsworth, Ruby and Jade Haylock, Drew Mertzel, and Sam Sirois.

Maine Golf’s next stop this summer is the Mixed Championship on Sunday at Fairlawn Golf Course in Poland.

