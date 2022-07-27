Maine diocese says priest will return to ministry
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Catholic diocese says it is returning a priest to active ministry after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.
The Diocese of Portland said Wednesday its investigation into the Rev. Robert Vaillancourt took a year.
The allegations focused on allegations of sexual abuse in the 1980s.
The diocese said in a statement that the allegations were “determined to be unfounded.”
It said Vaillancourt has not received a new assignment from the diocese yet.
