Maine diocese says priest will return to ministry

Rev. Robert Vaillancourt
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt(St. Brendan the Navigator Parish)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Catholic diocese says it is returning a priest to active ministry after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

The Diocese of Portland said Wednesday its investigation into the Rev. Robert Vaillancourt took a year.

The allegations focused on allegations of sexual abuse in the 1980s.

The diocese said in a statement that the allegations were “determined to be unfounded.”

It said Vaillancourt has not received a new assignment from the diocese yet.

