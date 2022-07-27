“King of Candlepin Bowling” Charlie Milan remembered

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Maine Sports Hall of Famer Charlie Milan, the “King of Candlepin Bowling” recently passed away at 86.

Milan’s legacy as a bowler and builder of the sport was matched by his willingness to help out anyone if they needed a favor.

“He would do anything for anybody. He took pride in that his whole life was candlepin bowling. From the day he started until the day he died, he was Mr. Candlepin. He brought this game to life,” said Chip Carson, Bangor-Brewer Lanes General Manager.

Carson started working for Milan when he was 11 in 1976, and he added that Charlie’s wife, Marie, was just as helpful.

Charlie and Marie both passed away on July 16, 11 years apart, due to pancreatic cancer.

