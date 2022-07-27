Humidity Returns Thursday With Late Day Storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in control for the rest of the night keeping us under mostly clear skies. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

High pressure will move to our east on Thursday morning. The day will start off with lots of sunshine and low humidity but as the day progresses, clouds move in by the afternoon and SSW winds will stream in a more humid airmass. Dew points will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. A cold front will move out of the Great Lakes by the afternoon and ahead of this front, a line of showers & storms will develop. These will arrive in western Maine by late afternoon and will cross into central & eastern locations late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The timing of these storms will help to lower our severe threat. With the storms moving into western Maine after about 4 PM, by the time they reach the Bangor area they will have lost the daytime heating and should be weakening. The best threat for any severe weather will be for areas west of Augusta. Heavy rain will be possible, and some locations could see over an inch of rainfall if caught underneath a thunderstorm.

Still warm & humid for Friday. A cold front will cross the state and along the front, a few pop-up showers & storms will be possible. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with dew points in the morning close to 70°. Once the cold front moves to the east, drier air will move into the region and dew points will be dropping through the afternoon and early evening hours.

High pressure will build into the region Saturday and Sunday and will keep us dry with mostly sunny skies. For most locations over the weekend, temperatures will reach the 80s with interior spots getting very close to 90°. Dew points will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s (still considered comfortable.

As the high moves to our east by early next week, winds will shift out of the SSW and will help to advect in additional heat & humidity. The chance for showers & storms will be possible Tuesday & Wednesday.

Long term forecast is calling for temperatures to heat up through the first week or two of August. It looks like a dome of high pressure will build across much of the Lower 48 helping to give highs a boost. Above seasonable highs and below seasonable precipitation should be expected.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with more clouds by the afternoon. Humidity will climb throughout the day and afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Storms will move into western Maine by late afternoon and will continue to move east overnight. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A humid start to the day but as a cold front moves through, the humidity will drop. A few showers & storms will be possible along the front. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & the humidity breaks. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies & low humidity. Highs in the 80s with some inland areas close to 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the humidity will increase slightly. Highs in the 80s with some inland locations nearing 90°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

